URBANA — Borje K. Gustafsson died on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Champaign.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
He was born Feb. 26, 1930, in Karda, Sweden, the son of Albin and Svea Gustafsson. After military service, he studied veterinary medicine at the Royal College of Veterinary Medicine in Stockholm, earning his degree in 1960 and his Ph.D. in 1966.
In Stockholm, he also met his wife, the love of his life and best friend, Gunilla Granzelius. Together they embarked on a 60-year career in international veterinary medicine, having three kids and a couple of dogs along the way. Throughout their marriage, they remained very close and shared laughs and many fun and exciting times.
Borje is survived by Gunilla; his daughters, Katarina and Charlotte; his son, Lars; and his grandchildren, Nina, Albin, Morgan, Tyke and Olivia.
In 1976 Borje and Gunilla moved the family to the United States, where Borje took on the position as professor of veterinary medicine at the University of Minnesota. In 1978 he moved on to become the head of department of veterinary clinical medicine at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
In 1987 he and Gunilla moved again, this time without the kids. In Pullman, he became dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Washington State University. Among other things, he initiated and led the development of a “Center for the Study of Animal Wellbeing.”
After retiring in 1998, Borje and Gunilla returned to Champaign-Urbana, where Borje became adjunct professor of veterinary medicine and continued to work on different projects and with colleagues from around the world, long into his 80s.
Along with being hardworking and ambitious, Borje was a loving husband and father. We think he was the best dad in the world, always helping us children in any way he could, and always with patience and kindness.
He was a loyal friend to his many colleagues and students. He was someone to turn to for guidance and support. He was someone who accepted people as they were and who was always interested in getting to know new friends. He was so proud of his wife, his children and grandchildren, but was at the same time a very humble man. He and Gunilla took their family on an incredible journey that continues today without him, because of him.
We miss him and will always love him and keep his warmth in our hearts.
Vi alskar dig pappa!
