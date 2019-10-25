RANTOUL — Brad Pence, 57, of Rantoul passed away on Wednesday evening (Oct. 23, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Feb. 21, 1962, in Champaign, a son of Robert and Charlotte (Jewell) Pence. He married Lisa Church on April 16, 1983, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Rantoul. She survives.
Also surviving are three children, Brandon (Anna Morris) Pence of Chicago, Cole (Kathryn) Pence of Naperville and Marissa Pence of Rantoul; three brothers, Wayne (Jan) Pence of Arkansas, Chad (Tina) Pence of Indiana and Rex (Julie) Pence of Bloomington; and four sisters, Joanie (Steve) Nontell of Indiana, Nancy Barnes of Rantoul, Roberta (Frank) Trevena of Thomasboro and Tina (Brent) Fleming of St. Joseph.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.
Brad graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1980 where he wrestled and won the Lincoln Tournament when he was a freshman. He received his automotive certificate from Parkland College and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Eastern Illinois University, summa cum laude. He was a member of the Alpha Sigma Lambda Fraternity.
He worked for Manley Ford and Shields Auto Center as a master mechanic for almost 40 years.
Brad enjoyed working on cars, fishing, camping and hiking. He liked target and skeet shooting and craft beer. But the most important thing to Brad was his family.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Linden in Rantoul.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling arrangements.