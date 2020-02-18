RANTOUL — One of the hardest-working men in Champaign County is finally at rest.
Bradley Neal was born in a log cabin in rural Hancock County, Tenn., to Irby Wilson and Cassie Ann (Parkey) Neal on April 22, 1933. He was the youngest of nine children, and he was the last living member of the family.
As a boy, he enjoyed riding his pony, Nell, exploring the ridges, rivers and caves of the Smoky Mountains, delivering papers on his Whizzer bike, driving any vehicle available, learning how everything mechanical worked and being the apple of his parents’ eyes. He always had a wanderlust, and when he was 16, he ran away to join the U.S. Army. They sent him home, but he just ran away the next year to join again. They agreed to admit him “on leave” until his 18th birthday, and it still took a kind sergeant who put a toe on the scale for Brad to reach the 100-pound weight requirement for enlisting.
During his four years in the Army, he was stationed in England and traveled all around the world escorting soldiers who had gone AWOL back to the base. During his tour, he became airborne-qualified in the 501st Combat Regiment. After his tour of duty, he went home. And that was when his life really got exciting.
He was at a restaurant in Rose Hill, Va., when he and his friend, Ikey Bacon, spotted a pair of gorgeous twins, Thelma and Zelma Campbell. They arranged a date to the drive-in, and after a six-week courtship, Thelma walked into Thomas Walker High School alone, while Zelma slipped into the passenger seat of a waiting car beside Brad. After a near brush with her father at the gas station, they headed to Tennessee and were married that afternoon, Sept. 2, 1954, in Rogersville, Tenn.
Brad joined the U.S. Air Force, and they moved to Salina, Kan., where their first daughter, Kay (Ibrahim) Abbadi, was born. Next was Denver, Colo., then back to Salina, where their only son, Bradley Jr. (Beckie) Neal, was born. Then they went to Goldsboro, N.C., where Robin (Chris) Kaler arrived, then Austin, Texas, where they completed their family with the unexpected but joyous addition of Gwendoline (Todd) Wilson. The whole crew moved to Columbus, Miss., then to Minot, N.D., where Brad immediately requested a transfer.
After a brutal winter, during which he built a swing set in the basement for his cabin-fevered brood, they received the transfer orders for Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, which became their permanent home. They joined the First United Methodist Church, where Brad and Zelma quickly became pillars. He served as an usher, helped with countless repair and renovation projects, and was a youth camp volunteer for many years, repairing homes for families across the country.
He loved his family and always worked multiple jobs to ensure they had everything they needed. He was a gifted mechanic and electrician, and he could fix anything, which he did as a career and anytime someone he knew – or didn’t know – needed help.
Before he retired from the Air Force after 19 years of service, he opened a garage/gas station, where he helped hundreds of customers keep their vehicles safe and running smoothly. Later, he joined Kraft as an electrician, where he and his best buddies, Al Laney and Giorgio Sarganini, were legendary for their technical abilities, their creative inventions, their cycling skills and their zany sense of humor.
He also taught auto mechanics and electronics at Parkland College, and taught a “powder puff” mechanics course for women through the Rantoul Recreation Department that was so popular students continued to show up at his garage long after the course concluded.
Brad learned to fly and bought a series of small airplanes that he and Zelma flew to visit relatives back in Virginia and Tennessee or just to breakfast at restaurants in neighboring central Illinois airports. He almost always owned a motorcycle, and he and Zelma could often be found tooling around on one of them or in one of the vintage cars he had restored.
He doted on Zelma for their 65-plus years of marriage, always encouraging her to splurge on whatever she wanted. He was always affectionate, and near the end of his life, he told her “I love you” hundreds of times.
His favorite title in life was Granddaddy, and he adored his 10 grandchildren: Jamie (Matt) Isaacs, Rantoul; Helen Abbadi, Denver; Danielle (Mitch) Buscher, St. Louis, Mo.; Jennifer Neal, Rantoul; Hamzah (Iman) Abbadi, Amman, Jordan; Zoë Kaler, St. Louis; Omar Abbadi, Champaign; Emily Kaler, Denver; Lina Abbadi, Champaign; and Miles Wilson, Rantoul. He loved his great-grandchildren: Nathaniel, Lorelei, Bradley and Julianna Isaacs; and Cooper and Claire Buscher. He never got to meet baby Raya Abbadi, but he treasured watching videos of the newest addition to the Neal clan.
He was never afraid of hard work, and he taught his family to complete every task with care, kindness and a happy heart. His family already misses his twinkly eyes and mischievous smile, but they are comforted in knowing that he will never again feel pain and that his faith is being rewarded.
Bradley died peacefully at home on Thursday (Feb. 13, 2020), with Zelma by his side and surrounded by family. The funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, Rantoul. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 200 S. Century Blvd., Rantoul, IL 61866.