TOLONO — On Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, Bradley Hutchison, loving husband and father of three children, passed away peacefully at the age of 57.
Bradley was born Sept. 18, 1961, to Fred and Marlana (Morse) Hutchison. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served with distinction.
Bradley was preceded in death by his mother, Lonnie.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa; three children, Phaedra, Trevor and Alex; father, Fred; sisters, Deane and Susan; as well as his grandchildren, cousins and nieces.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at First Christian Church of Villa Grove at 2 p.m.
Flowers or donations may be sent to 701 N. Sycamore St., Villa Grove.