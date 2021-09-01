HAMMOND — Bradley John Benson, 46, of Hammond passed away Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Kirby Medical Center emergency room in Monticello.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement, with visitation starting at 1 p.m. A private family burial will take place in Mackville Cemetery, Atwood.
Brad was born on June 16, 1975, in Champaign, a son of Jack H. Johnson and Patricia Kemper Johnson.
Survivors include his mother, Patricia Johnson of Atwood; two daughters, Macy and Lindsey Benson, both of Tuscola; two sisters, Nicki (Josh Campbell) DeGrofft of Bement and Joanne Johnson of Arcola; a brother, Jeff Johnson of Missouri; four nephews, Dustin DeGrofft, Dylan DeGrofft, Dylan Campbell and Ian Campbell; a grandmother, Letha Romine of Atwood; and many aunts, uncles and cousins, some of which he considered brothers.
He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Jim Johnson.
Brad was a member of the APA Pool league. He loved fishing, hunting and Chevy cars. He loved the Chicago Bears and the Fighting Illini. He also loved landscaping and making this a beautiful place, but his greatest love of all was his family, especially his beloved daughters.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home and Cremation Services are proud to honor the life of Bradley John Benson. “Our Family is Here to Serve Your Family.” Please visit hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.