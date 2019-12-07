SPRINGFIELD — Bradley Ross Williams 72, of Springfield died at 11:07 p.m, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center. He was born July 25, 1947, in Urbana to Harland Eugene and Ruth Ellen (Drennan) Williams. He married Mary Rose Fromm on Sept. 27, 1986, and she survives.
Also surviving are one son, Bradley “Red” Eugene Williams of Springfield; one sister, Cathy Allen of Hendersonville, Ky.; sister-in-law, Donna (Nick) Fanale of Riverton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bradley was a Registered Respiratory Therapist. He started his career as an orderly at Burnham Hospital in Champaign and then went on to Respiratory School through SCI and graduated in 1968. After graduation he began his career at Memorial Medical Center, where he was known by his peers as the “king of respiratory therapy." He retired from there in 2009.
He was an avid outdoorsman and cook. Bradley was a devoted Christian and read his bible every day. He was fondly known as Uncle Brad “UB” by family and friends.
Visitation: 1-3 p.m, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
