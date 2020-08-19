RANTOUL — Bradley E. Smestad, 64, of Rantoul passed away at home Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, surrounded by his two daughters and son-in-law.
He was born Feb. 15, 1956, in Breckenridge, Minn., the son of Blair and Lois (Danielson) Smestad.
He is survived by his mother, Lois Smestad; two daughters, Sarah (Tristan) Thomas of Champaign and Laura (James) Miller of Tolono; grandchildren, Jaymin Matthews, Ty Thomas, Ellie Thomas, Ashlyn Miller, Coleson Miller, Lily, Trinity, Emma and Grace; sisters, Ann (Don) King of Arlington, Texas, and Tammy (Bob) Cranston of Bloomington; nieces, Lisa (Mike) Edelbach of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Natalie Proctor of New York, N.Y.; and nephew, Nathan (Barbara) King of Colorado Springs. He was preceded in death by his father, Blair Smestad; brothers, Larry and Rick Smestad; and nephews, Robb and Eric Smestad.
Brad was a graduate of Champaign Centennial High School and recently retired from Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District. He was known for his kindness and his ability to connect with and encourage others. He had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. He was a true family man who loved his family deeply, especially his daughters and grandchildren. He was an avid nature lover and especially enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking and camping. Brad was a man of prayer with a strong faith in God and a member of the Champaign Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Open visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Champaign Seventh-day Adventist Church, 308 S. Mattis Ave., Champaign. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.