ARTHUR — Brandon "B" McGill, 27, of Arthur, formerly of Ottawa, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
He was born Oct. 21, 1993, in Ottawa, the son of Brad and Amy (Fiesel) McGill.
Brandon was preceded in death by his mother, Amy; his maternal grandparents, Bill and Jean Fiesel; his Papa, Gary Hartshorn; his great-grandmothers, Marguerite McGill and Rita Graves; his great-Aunt, Etta Mae Olle; and his Aunt, Sue Fiesel.
He is survived by his father, Brad; his mom, Laura (Hartshorn) McGill; his brother, Cameron; grandparents Kathy McGill, Pam Hartshorn and Michael McGill; aunts and uncles Chris (Paula) McGill, Jamie (Jason) Payne, Andy McGill, Brad (Tammy Wenzel) Hartshorn, Joe (Sally) Fiesel, Bob (Lori) Fiesel Tom Fiesel, Ed (Dorothy) Fiesel, Nancy (Tim) Watson, and Katy (Kenny) Boaz; many cousins; and his faithful companion, Ally.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020, at Shrader Funeral Home in Arthur. A Mass, celebration and dinner will be held in the near future in Ottawa when COVID-19 restrictions are eased.
"B" attended LaSalle County Easter Seals, Grand Ridge Grade School and Wallace Grade School and graduated from Ottawa High School in 2011.
"B" was one in a million. Without saying a word, "B" spoke volumes. With his trademark smile, boisterous laugh and loving personality, "B" touched each and every person he came into contact with.
"B" had a gift for brightening even the darkest of days. Those who have been on the receiving end of a Brandon hug will never forget it. "B" simply radiated love in all he did, earning him love from everyone who knew him and even those who never met him.
Brandon made a profoundly positive impact on this world. He was an expert on "Blue's Clues," LOVED food, and enjoyed spending time with his dog, brother and family, swimming, and "Woody."
A particular joy of his was attending his dad and brother’s basketball games. Whether in blue/gold, green/white, green/red or red/black/gold, HE was their No. 1 fan!
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family, for the creation of an educational award in "B’s" name.
Condolences to the family may be offered at hilligossshraderfh.com.