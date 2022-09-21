BOURBONNAIS — Brandon D. Myles, 36, formerly of Champaign, passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at home. His immediate family said their physical goodbyes at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Brandon was born July 17, 1986, in Urbana, the son of Rita (Smith) Myles and Leonard Myles. He married Maggie Jackson on March 27, 2015, in Urbana.
Brandon was not a “fancy” person, as evidenced by his manner of dress and hair. He was a man of few words, our “Gentle Giant." Brandon graduated from Centennial High School in Champaign and started classes at Parkland College, where he soon joined Yu-Gi-Oh clubs.
He was a lover of all things comics, anime, dogs (especially his dogs, “Fat Azz Suzanne” (his words) and One Schmol Derphine), and video games. He was a stranger to no one. His laugh was unlike any other, much like his love for his family, blood or not.
Brandon leaves to cherish his loving memory many exceptional people, including Sylvia Griego; his parents, Leonard and Rita; his in-laws, Linda (Jackson) and Edward Kendziorek; his brothers, Lenny Myles and Jarin Myles (Kate); his sister and bestie, Crystal Myles; his sister-in-law, Michele Nelson (Kenhiah); his brother-in-law, David Jackson (Julia); his nephews, Tyrique and Adam Myles and Wesley Jackson; his nieces, Zorianna, Aurelia Myles, Riah and Mia Myles, and Jianna and Katori Nelson; and his godparents, Luther and Gloria Ware.
Brandon was blessed with so many other caring and loving aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, Willie and Anna Smith and Haskel and Milry Myles; his uncles, Raymond Myles, Michael Smith and Richard Phillips; his aunts, Peggy Smith and Bettye Richmond; and his dear baby cousin gone too soon, Reya Rose Allen.
There will be a celebration of life from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Parkland College Health Professions on Mattis Avenue in Champaign.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at afsp.org.