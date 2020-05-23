CHAMPAIGN — Brenda Ellen Arteman, 57, of Champaign died Thursday (May 21, 2020) at her home.
She was born July 13, 1962, to Merle and Thelma (Bear) Arteman of Bellflower. She was a graduate of Bellflower Township High School, where she was valedictorian, and held two degrees from the University of Illinois, one in kinesiology and sports physiology and the other in industrial arts and design.
Brenda was a talented artist, a free spirit, and most recently achieved the status of “Master Gardener” in her community.
She is survived by her brother, Brian (Angela) Arteman of Bellflower; sisters, Jean (Gale) Schluter of Huntington Beach, Calif., and Pat Speer of Cypress, Calif.; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents
Services will be held at a later date. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is in charge of arrangements. Memorials in Brenda’s name may be given to the Champaign County Extension Foundation.