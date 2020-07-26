CHAMPAIGN — Brenda Sue Ennen, 65, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her home in Champaign.
She was born Nov. 16, 1954, in Champaign to Robert and Betty (Henderson) Goode. Brenda married Thomas Allan Ennen on June 12, 1976.
Brenda is survived by her mother; husband; son Stephen (Lauren) Ennen; grandson Maxwell; sister Marla (Mark) Castor of Savoy; and her best friend, Christine Mechling.
She was preceded in death by her father; brother Ronald; and stepfather Carroll T. Franklin.
Brenda graduated from Champaign Central High School class of 1973 on June 5, 1973. She started working at Christie Clinic Department of Ophthalmology as receptionist on May 6, 1974, and retired on December 27, 2019. Brenda battled pancreatic cancer for 14 months.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Brenda’s name to pancan.org. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., C. Please join her family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.