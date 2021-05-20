HOMER — Brenda Fay Fisher, loving daughter and sister, went to be with the Lord at the age of 64 years old.
Brenda was born on Dec. 31, 1956, in Collison, to James David and Pearl (Richard) Fisher. She had four sisters and one brother.
Brenda had a passion for history and writing and she combined her two favorite hobbies and began writing books. She was also an animal lover, with her favorite being great danes. She was known for her kind and compassionate spirit. She loved to volunteer with the children at her church.
Brenda was preceded in death by her father, mother and sister, Deborah.
She is survived by her sisters, Pamela, Karen and Rebecca; brother, David; and several cousins, nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held at Living Word Family Church, St. Joseph, at later date. The family request no flowers or donations. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at freesefh.com.