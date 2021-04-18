PAXTON — Brenda Gano, 53, of Paxton passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at home with her children and grandchildren by her side.
She was born May 22, 1967, to Sherman and Linda Schall in Ohio.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Gano; daughter, Heather Williams; son, Nathaniel Gano; one brother, Phillip Schall; three sisters, Kathy Hardin, Debbie Shorter and Tammy Kaiser; and three grandchildren, Keira, Keigan and Kobie.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Sherman.
At her request, cremation has taken place with Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory, and there will be no services.
We will truly miss you, Momma.