Brenda Gebauer Nov 16, 2021 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FISHER — Brenda Gebauer, 89, died at 8:22 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 14, 2021) at Heritage Health, Gibson City.Private family services will be held at a later date. Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos