BEMENT — Brenda L. Durbin, 73, of Bement passed away at 4:37 p.m. Thursday (March 12, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. Pastor Steve Ingram will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, also at Hinds Funeral Home, Bement. Burial will be in Bement Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Brenda was born Aug. 9, 1946, in Bement, a daughter of Lewis and Wilma Cantrell Tieman. She married Lloyd Durbin on March 6, 1976, in Bement, and he survives in Bement.
Surviving are two sons, Robbie (Penny) Gable of Longview and Richie (Teresa) Gable of Urbana; step-daughter, Debbie (Jim) Hannon of Mahomet; two stepsons, Curtis (Becki) Durbin of Bement and Michael (Tina) Durbin of Bement; as well as nine grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Louie (Connie) Tieman of Springville, Tenn., and two sisters, Linda (Dan Yantis) Cody of Finley and Patricia “Tish” Cook of Benld.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, have the honor of serving the family of Brenda L. Durbin in their time of need.