Brenda Lee Lockhart Oct 16, 2021 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DANVILLE — Brenda Lee Lockhart, 65, of Danville died at 6:51 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at home.According to her wishes, services will be private. Rortvedt Funeral Services, 3 S. Hodge St., Tilton, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos