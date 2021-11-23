CHENEYVILLE — Brenda Anderson McVicker, 70, of Cheneyville passed away at 3:50 p.m. Friday (Nov. 19, 2021).
She was born Sept. 23, 1951, in Danville, the daughter of Ivan and Peggy (Ingram) Anderson.
She is survived by two daughters, Tricia Elaine McVicker of North Riverside and Tanya Sue McVicker of Hoopeston; one brother, Philip Ivan (Leann Jane) Anderson of Miner; one granddaughter, Emma Anderson McVicker of North Riverside; two nieces, Michelle Leigh (Matt) Anderson-Launtzen and Jennifer Leigh Anderson; and one great-nephew, Michael Launtzen.
Brenda also leaves behind her three rescue puppies, Ruby, Rusty and Emma Grace; aunt, Ruth Neathery; several cousins; and many special friends she worked with at Carle Clinic.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Peggy Anderson; several aunts and uncles; and her beloved puppies, Abbey, Beatrice and Sissy.
Known by her friends as Bren, Nona to her beloved granddaughter, Emma, and Aunt B to many, Brenda graduated in the Class of 1969 from Hoopeston-East Lynn High School. After high school, she attended Lakeview College of Nursing. Upon graduation from Lakeview, Brenda practiced as a registered nurse for 48 years. Much of her career was spent working with Dr. Thomas J. Halloran at Carle Clinic in Danville. She was a member of the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Hoopeston and had previously worshipped at the Cheneyville Church of Christ.
Brenda loved her home in Cheneyville and took great pride in her beautiful flowers. You could often catch her working in her immaculate yard with her puppies following close behind. She also loved hosting friends at the “Cheneyville Country Club” pool. Most of all, Brenda loved spending time with her girls, Tricia and Tanya, and precious granddaughter, Emma, at Cubs games, on vacations on a beautiful beach or at one of Emma’s swim meets.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. The funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the funeral home, with Shawon Wise and Larry Baughn officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston.
As many know, Brenda was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, so her family requests that in her honor, friends wear Cubs apparel to the service.
Memorials may be made to the Cavalier Rescue USA c/o Carolyn Stigler, 6400 N. Paseo Tamayo, Tucson, AZ 85750; or the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 502 E. Main St. Hoopeston, IL 60942. Please visit anderson-funeral-home.com to view Brenda’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences. Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston, is handling the arrangements.