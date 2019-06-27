PHILO — Brenda S. Mumma, 61, of Philo passed away at 8:44 p.m. Tuesday (June 25, 2019) at home.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Frank’s Center, 127 Washington St., Philo, with the Rev. Jason Newell officiating. Burial will be in Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo. There will be an informal celebration of life at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Misty and Jeremy’s house, 1170 County Road 1900 East, Sidney. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is assisting with arrangements.
Brenda was born Nov. 5, 1957, in Tuscola, a daughter to James H. and Helen L. Eastin Dallas. She married John Mumma on Jan. 17, 1976, in Tuscola. He preceded her in death Feb. 13, 2019.
Surviving are her mother, Helen Dallas of Tuscola; three daughters, Misty (Jeremy) Nelson of Sidney, Robin (Cory) Duitsman of Philo and Kristin (special friend Cole) Stratton of Philo; seven grandchildren, Kayla Nelson, Brady Duitsman, Chloey Duitsman, Tanner Nelson, Kinzey Duitsman, Michelle Stratton and Faith Stratton; and four siblings, Debbie (Steve) Harris, Rick (Vicky) Dallas, Jack (Jane) Dallas and Pam (Mark) Maxey, all of Tuscola.
She was preceded in death by her father, grandparents and sister-in-law, Linda Dallas.
She was a lifelong farmer's daughter, then wife. She supported John in farming and pulling. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren in their sports, shopping and wintering in Florida.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to Carle Hospice or UAAA.