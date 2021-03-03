IVESDALE — Brenda Faye Quick, 70, of Ivesdale died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday (Feb. 28, 2021) at home with her family by her side.
She was born Feb. 18, 1951, in Centre, Ala., the daughter of Mabel (Irene) Proffitt and Harvey Waldrop. She married Kenneth Quick on June 6, 1970, in Monticello.
She is survived by two children, Neil (Paula) Quick of Ivesdale, with three children, Anna (16), Katherine (14) and Benjamin (9), and Kimberly Quick with daughter Grayson Gire (7) of Palm Beach, Fla.; and one brother, Steve Waldrop.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four brothers, Kenneth Waldrop (2005), Terry Waldrop (2014), Harvey Samuel Waldrop (2015) and David Waldrop (2020); and one sister, Rita Blair (2020).
Brenda and her late husband, Kenneth Quick (2017), farmed for over 45 years, and it was something they both took pride in. Brenda was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. When she was not farming, Brenda enjoyed auctions, collecting antiques, tractor pulls, cooking and visiting with family and friends. Brenda was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
A viewing ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 7, from noon to 2 p.m. at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Bement Township Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.