CHAMPAIGN — Brenda Faye Richards died unexpectedly in Urbana at Carle Foundation Hospital on
Friday (Nov. 6, 2020) at the age of 59.
She graduated from Champaign Centennial High School in 1979 with her high school
diploma only to continue her education and received her bachelor of art degree from
Eastern Illinois University. She worked at Champaign Unit 4 school district until
transitioning to a correctional officer at the Champaign County Correctional Center
before her retirement in 2014.
Brenda is survived by her two children, Anitra (Ulysses) Nance and Jeremy (Amber)
Horton; four grandchildren, Deon, Jay'vion, Morgan and Ulaya; one great-granddaughter, Luna; sister, Dianne Richards Horton; brother, Larry Richards; one niece, Tiffany (Anthony Sr.) Wilson; and a great-nephew, Anthony Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis Lee and Rosetta Gilmer-Richards.
A celebration of life will commence at noon Friday, Nov. 13, at Leek & Sons
Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until the time
of service. A public viewing will be held Thursday, Nov. 12, from 2 to 5 p.m. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor D.L. Jenkins.