CHAMPAIGN — Brendan J. Summers, 32, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
Brendan was a musician and music teacher who played and recorded with numerous local and national bands. A high-octane lead guitarist, his most recent gig was with The Brat Pack, a popular 80s revival band based in Champaign-Urbana. Wherever Brendan played, it was common to see area guitarists show up and check out his guitar wizardry. As a guitar teacher, Brendan was much sought after by students for his wide knowledge of complicated riffs and techniques he had deciphered on his own during years of practicing musical exploration.
In contrast to his vibrant guitar playing and stage presence, Brendan was a modest human being and supportive figure in the music community. He was never competitive about music and loved to see his fellow musicians thrive. In addition, he was a regular in The Great Cover Up, playing in the annual benefit with a number of different bands over the years to raise money for local charities.
Brendan's demeanor was quiet and self-effacing, and while he sometimes appeared inattentive in conversation, he had a unique ability to come out of nowhere with an offbeat comment that left everyone in stitches. As all of his friends and family will attest, Brendan was a kind and empathetic soul who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Brendan is survived by his father, Charles "Chuck" Summers; brother, Lucas (Anna) Crawford; uncles Josh Quirk, Chris Quirk, Matt Quirk, Joe Quirk and Thomas (Vickie) Summers; and cousins, Philip R. Summers and Bill Kirby.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nora Summers; aunt, Sue Kirby; uncle, Philip D. Summers; and grandparents, Avis Summers, John F. Summers and Judith Garvey.
Details for a remembrance ceremony will be posted at a later date.