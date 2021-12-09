SULLIVAN — Brian K. Donaldson, 52, of Sullivan passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Barnes Jewis Hospital, St. Louis.
Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan, with Pastor Grant Wade officiating. A memorial reception will be from 2 p.m. until service time.
Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.
Brian was born Oct. 21, 1969, in Blytheville, Ark., the son of John C. and Vena M. Fortune Donaldson. He was a 1988 graduate of Urbana High School. He had served in the U.S. Army and then worked as a security guard. Brian loved to play soccer and basketball. He received a heart transplant in 2012 and had a very successful recovery.
Surviving are his son, Jonathon Pointer of Mahomet; brother, Gordon Wilson of Rantoul; twin daughters, Amber of Bondville and Ashlee of Mahomet; sister, Deborah Wilson Hess (Ricci) of Sullivan; and special cousins, Rosanne Avery Nicholson of St. Louis and Walter Avery of Sullivan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, June.
Brian will be missed by his family and friends.