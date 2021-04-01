CHAMPAIGN — Brian Earle “B-Fine” Miller, 58, passed away peacefully at Froedert South Hospital, Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in the loving presence of his wife, children and other family members.
He was born in Champaign on Oct. 15, 1962, the son of Gloria Smith and Frank Davis. Brian was a member at Canaan Baptist Church of Urbana. He attended Central High School in Champaign, as well as Gateway Technical College in Racine, Wis. He worked many years in the medical field at Covenant Hospital, Carle Foundation Hospital, Swan Special Care, Care Center of Urbana and University of Illinois at Beckwith Hall, all in Champaign County. Brian worked numerous other jobs in Racine and in St. Paul, Minn., throughout the years.
Brian is survived by his wife, Tonette Miller; mother, Gloria Smith of Savoy; stepmother, Rosemary Davis, and stepmother-in-law, Betty Lott; his boys, Jonathan Moten Jr., André Miller, Brion Miller, Earle Miller and Termaine Denton; his baby girls, Tanette (Tevin) Hunter, Talethia Miller and goddaughter De’Shaela Ingram; brothers, Darryl Miller of Houston, Texas, Richard Broome of Indianapolis, DaVaughn (Stacy) Williams, Maurice Davis, Parnell Davis and Jeffery Robinson; sisters, Delestine (Phillip) Davis-Kidd and Theresa Davis; his only grandson, Jeremiah; granddaughters, Kierra, Dashawna, Janiyah, Helena, Zaniya, Amya, Diamond, Ava, Quinlee, Emerei and Emora; lifelong friend, Bobby Jo Johnson; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Lula Garrett, Steve (Martha) Lott, Gregory Lott, Valeria (Henry) Conner Jr., Willie Lott, Renee Lee, Tammy Gandy, Perry Lott, Janice Lott and Tiffany (Dewayne) Stevenson; as well as his dear aunts, Ezra Akins, Joyce Lewis and Linda Miller; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
If you knew Brian well enough, you knew his love for music. He loved him some Prince especially, but was also a fan of Eminem, Tupac, Snoop Dogg and DMX. Brian was the biggest Fighting Illini and St. Louis Cardinals fan we knew, as well as a Los Angeles Lakers and Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders fan, and he wore their team gear well. He loved long bike rides with his children, playing basketball and video games. Brian loved watching TV, whether it was Jeopardy, Law & Order, M*A*S*H, The Andy Griffith Show or Bones. As some may know, Brian gave the best, and funniest, nicknames to his family and friends. He loved cooking and considered himself a BBQ king and a master chef.
Brian was preceded in death by his father, Frank Davis; stepfather, Willie Smith; grandparents, Harold Miller Sr. and Dorothy Miller-Pearson; aunt, Oneida Gray; uncles, Earl (Butch) Miller and Harold Miller Jr.; father and mother in-law, Jacob and Ida Mae Lott; brothers-in-law, Freddie Lott-Marsh, William (Vernon) Lott, Henry Lee and John (Nick) Garrett; and one sister in-law, Helen Lott.
Family and friends are invited to meet at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant, Wis., on Tuesday, April 6 (after Easter), for a visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. Due to COVID-19, a private service for the family will take place. To view the service via livestream, go to the funeral home's website at 4 p.m. the day of the service.