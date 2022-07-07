Brian Edwards Jul 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RIDGE FARM — Brian Hugh Edwards, 55, died at 7:07 a.m. Friday (July 1, 2022).No services will be held at this time. Rortvedt Funeral Services, 3 S. Hodge St., Tilton, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos