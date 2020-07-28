OAKLAND — Brian Keith Haile, 53, of Oakland passed away at 6:02 p.m. Sunday (July 26, 2020) at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.
He was born on Dec. 7, 1966, in Champaign, the son of Eldon Ray and Carole Beasley Haile.
Survivors include one daughter, Amanda (Dalton) Reed of Bloomingdale, Ind.; his mother, Carole (Raymond) French of Waveland, Ind.; his father, Eldon Ray Haile of Crawfordsville, Ind.; his girlfriend, Michele Bailey; one brother, Kevin (Gina) Haile of Crawfordsville, Ind.; one stepbrother, Keith (Mel) Hograve of Waveland, Ind.; one stepsister, Tammy (David) Richards of New Market, Ind.; three grandchildren, Haliana Sowers, Preslee Sowers and Hoyt Reed; one nephew, Austin Haile; and one niece, Camden Haile.
Brian served in the U.S. Army and was a farmer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and Harley-Davidson motorcycles and especially loved helping others.
Memorial visitation will be 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the Waveland Fire Station, Waveland, Ind. Donations may be made to the family. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences are at www.robisonchapel.com.