CHAMPAIGN — Brian R. Henry, 63, of Champaign passed away in the early hours on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at home.
Brian was born Jan. 18, 1958, in Champaign, the son of Boyd and Clarice Henry.
He is survived by his mother, Clarice Henry of Champaign; sister, Alicia Henry of Bloomington; and children, Maureen Henry and Ross Henry of Las Vegas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Boyd Henry.
Brian worked at the University of Illinois Department of Agriculture. He was a farmer and enjoyed hunting and telling stories.
Per the wishes of the family, a private service will be held at a later date.
