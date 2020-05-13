ST. JOSEPH — Brian K. Renfrew, 54, of St. Joseph passed away at 5:11 p.m. Friday (May 8, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic at this time, we are having a private family viewing only. The burial will be at a later date.
Brian was born Feb. 25, 1966, in Urbana, a son of Micheal and Bonnie (Adams) Renfrew. He married Bobbie Delmotte on Oct. 5, 1996, in Georgetown. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Jake Renfrew and Luke Renfrew, both of St. Joseph; a daughter, Jennifer Ogle of Barren Springs, Va.; three grandchildren, Chelsea, Easton and Keely Ogle, all of Barren Springs, Va.; his mother, Bonnie Renfrew of Urbana; sisters, Christine (Greg) Renshaw of Mahomet, Kathryn (Thomas III) Wimmer of Rantoul and Megan (Jarrod) Reed of Reno, Nev.; and a brother, Micheal Jayson Renfrew of the Philippines.
Brian was preceded in death by his father, Micheal Renfrew; maternal grandparents, Oscar and Alice Adams; paternal grandparents, Bob and Rosemary Renfrew; uncle, Marc Renfrew; and aunt, Lish Renfrew.
Brian loved his family, airplanes (both repairing and flying them), riding his mountain bike, St. Joe football and making people laugh. He was proud to be a Marine and served his country from 1984 to 1990. He was loyal and loving with a famous smirk.
He loved motorcycles and enjoyed watching Luke race. He was very proud of Jake becoming a pilot following in his footsteps. He enjoyed watching movies on wars and very much loved history. He loved hanging out with his family, camping and long family vacations.
