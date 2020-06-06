CHAMPAIGN — Sandy passed away at home on Tuesday (June 2, 2020).
He was born to Robert Thomsen and Eileen (Weatherhead) McAndrew on April 20, 1944, in Toronto, Ontario. He grew up playing hockey and golf in Copper Cliff, Ontario. Sandy was recruited to play hockey at Michigan State University. He was on the hockey team that won the 1966 NCAA Tournament. Sandy also played on the MSU varsity golf team.
He worked as a sales manager in the industrial adhesives field until his retirement. Sandy had an incredible gift for making friends wherever he went. He was kind and generous to all who knew him. He always had a big smile on his face and would crack funny jokes and tell tall tales to his family and friends. It was important to him to spend time with family and friends, to know how each person was doing in their lives, and if there was anything he could do to help you, he would do it.
Sandy married Kathi Kringle on Oct. 23, 1971, in Eau Claire, Wis. They had a son, Brian, who inherited Sandy’s love of hockey and golf, playing both sports in college. Sandy’s athleticism has also passed down to his grandson, Cade, and granddaughter, Marin, who both swim for Champaign Centennial High School and Champaign County YMCA Heat Swim Team.
He is survived by his wife, Kathi; son, Brian (Kathleen); and two grandchildren, Cade and Marin McAndrew. Sandy is also survived by a brother, Robert (Anne) McAndrew, and a sister, Joan McAndrew, both of Ontario, Canada.
Private burial services will be held. The family plans to host a celebration of life for all of Sandy’s family and friends at a later date when we can all be together to honor and remember Sandy. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
