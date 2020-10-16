CARLOCK — Brian Norman Smith, 65, of rural Carlock, formerly of Emington, died at 7:15 a.m. in rural Woodford County as the result of a car crash.
Brian was born in Livingston County on Nov. 11, 1954, the son of Norman Robert “Casey” Smith and Mamie Josephine Lawler Smith, who predeceased him. He married Janie Marie Eichhorst-Smith on April 3, 1993. She survives, as do two sons, Derek William Smith and Trevor Joseph Smith of Carlock, all of whom love him dearly and will miss him daily. He is also survived by a sister, Janie (Alvin) Drury of Plainfield, sister-in-law Julie (Ed) Vickrey, niece Debbie (Tim) Kane of Sugar Grove, nephew, Rodney (LT) Drury of Addison, and nephew Don Vickrey of Davenport, Iowa.
Brian had retired after 35 years of farming, and his love of agriculture was still strong. He was meticulous about his yard and garden, and loved to mow. He had acute focus and was thorough about every task he took on. He loved snowmobiling, and had made a trip to the north woods every winter for over 40 years. He often worked in his shop, and listened to his classic rock music while he labored. He was an active volunteer for Support Your Local Police, and served on the Troop Committee for Boy Scout Troop 57 of Eureka. He and Janie loved to travel, and frequently went on road trips to Wisconsin and Michigan. His sons were the pride and joy of his life.
Brian’s funeral will be graveside service at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Stearns Cemetery in rural Fithian. Prior to the service at Stearns, a visitation will be held at 1 p.m. at Muncie Baptist Church, Muncie. Attendance at the church visitation will be limited to 50 people in the building at one time; an unlimited number may come to the service at the cemetery, which will be outdoors.
Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N Vermilion St., Danville, is handling his arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to support his sons’ education or to Boy Scout Troop 57 of Eureka.
Please join Brian’s family in sharing photos and memories on Brian’s tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.