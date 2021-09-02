Brian Smith Sep 2, 2021 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAMPAIGN — Brian Smith, 51, of Champaign died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.Funeral services will be at noon Friday at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos