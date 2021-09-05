URBANA — Brian E. Wells, 59, of Tolono passed away Tuesday (Aug. 31, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Brian was born on April 9, 1962, in Paxton, to Father Edward Wells and Mother Alta (Coon) Sandtrock. He graduated from Urbana High School and worked for almost 20 years driving for Blager Concrete Co. in Urbana.
On Aug. 22, 1987, Brian married his wife, Lisa. Brian loved his family, including his dogs, Piper and Brutus. He enjoyed gardening and wearing his Loony Toon shirts whenever he got the chance. Brian could talk your ear off and liked getting drinks with his friends. He also loved sports and rooting for his favorite NASCAR driver, the Cubs, the Raiders and the Lakers. He will be missed by his friends and loved ones.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa (Lazzel) Wells; daughters, Maranda (Tanner) Wells and Kylie (Raine) Wells; brother, Ronald (Lisa) Wells; and stepbrothers, Keith Wells and Chris Wells.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation rights have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society. Online Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.