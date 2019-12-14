WASECA, Minn. — Brian Williamson, 58, of Waseca, Minn., formerly of Monticello, passed away Sunday (Dec. 8, 2019) at home.
He was the son of Roger and Norma Williamson of Monticello.
He is survived by his parents; son, Jason Williamson of Potomac; granddaughter, Lyndee Williamson; brother, Maurey Williamson (wife Tanya) of Monticello; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Loni Williamson of Waseca, Minn.; sister, Kim Fricke of Charleston; and grandparents.
A celebration of Brian's life will be held Sunday, Jan. 5, in Potomac.