CHAMPAIGN — Brice McWethy, 74, of Champaign passed away Wednesday (Feb. 3, 2021) at Amber Glen Alzheimer’s Special Care Center.
Brice was born in Urbana to Alva Alvin and Gladys (Galbraith) McWethy and was the youngest of six children. Working with his father and brothers at a young age, masonry became an art form.
He became a Champaign County firefighter, where he retired after 30 years of service. Among his many accomplishments, he was awarded 1983-1985 Fireman of the Year. As an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing in his free time. He was a one-of-a-kind, strong-willed, hardworking and loved father.
Brice is survived by his three children, Keri (Darin) LaCrone, Brad (Penny) McWethy and Tracy McWethy; two grandsons, Austin and Triston McWethy; and sisters, Treva (Louis) Fox and Darlene Jeffers.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Donna (Bogott) McWethy; parents; brothers, Roy and Lyle McWethy; and sister, Sylvia Sarver.
There will be a visitation at Renner-Wikoff Chapel on Saturday, Feb. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. The family will be present to welcome loved ones.
Please send memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.