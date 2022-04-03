MAHOMET — Brion E. Northway, 35, of Mahomet died at home Saturday, March 26, 2022.
There will be a visitation Wednesday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to noon at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet. Military rites will be accorded at noon.
Brion was born on May 24, 1986, in Tuscola, the youngest son of Ray and Cate (Conner) Northway. He was preceded in death by his father.
Brion was a proud U.S. Army veteran. He honorably served as a gunner in the infantry for three years, which included a tour in Afghanistan, where he earned several medals, including the Combat Infantryman’s Badge.
He is survived by his mother, Cate; daughter, Alexis (and her mother, Crystal Smith); brothers and their families, Thomas and Karissa Northway, along with their daughter, Kamaria, and Jeff and Jamie Brumfield, along with their six children; three uncles, Mike (Martha) Conner, Clarence Conner and Bernie (Denise) Conner; as well as many friends and Army buddies he was very close to over the years.
Brion could usually be found with his friends either fishing, camping or kayaking. He also loved to travel and took several memorable trips with his daughter, Alexis. His family will always remember his adventurous spirit and willingness to try new things.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.