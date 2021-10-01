URBANA — Brittany Rosalind Lane, 32, of Urbana transitioned to be with our Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, surrounded by her family, whom she loved.
Brittany was a lifelong resident of Champaign-Urbana. Brittany was born to Eddie and Rosalind Lane on Nov. 10,1988, in Champaign and attended Centennial High School and Parkland College. Brittany was a hardworking Diva who aspired to be a cosmetologist, attending Concept School of Cosmetology. Brittany was a dedicated mother of two boys, who sometimes worked two or three jobs to help out.
Brittany will be sorely missed by her mother, two son, 10 siblings and many other close family and friends.
Celebration of life services for Brittany will be held on Monday, Oct. 4, at The Vineyard Church, 1500 N. Lincoln Ave., Urbana. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., with services following at noon. Brittany will be laid to rest next to her father, Edward Lane, in Lincoln Memorial Gardens, Urbana.
Celebration of life services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign.