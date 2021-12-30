MAHOMET — Brittany Nichole Phipps-Rossman, 32, passed away Friday (Dec. 24, 2021) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
She was born on Oct. 5, 1989, in Urbana.
Brittany is survived by her parents, Douglas and Christy (Phipps) Gerrib; siblings, Chaz, Cassidy and others; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Mike Miller; and many cousins.
Brittany was a very fun-loving person who lived life to the fullest. She will be missed by many but is flying free with all the other angels. Look out Lord, you have your hands full now, lol.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet, IL 61853. A memorial celebration in Brittany’s honor will be held at a future date to be determined.
Please join her family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.