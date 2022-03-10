Brittney Bennett Mar 10, 2022 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RANTOUL — Brittney Bennett died Monday (March 7, 2022).Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Cox-Knapp Funeral Home, 142 W. Patton St., Paxton. Cox Knapp Funeral Home, 142 W. Patton St., Paxton, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos