CHAMPAIGN — Brittney Charla Harmon was born on Aug. 29, 1989, in Indianapolis, to Beverly and Charles Harmon. She was the first child of this union. She was blessed with older siblings Chelsea, Chuck and Idris. She was followed by younger siblings Brandon, Rachel and Collette.
Brittney attended public schools in Champaign, where she excelled in advanced coursework and participated in cross-country, track and field, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and the student band. Brittney was also named an Illinois State Scholar in 2007. Brittney graduated from Centennial High School in 2007 and matriculated to Howard University, where she received a full academic scholarship. At Howard University, Brittney continued to excel and majored in sports medicine. Brittney was very involved in the college ministry at Georgia Avenue Church of Christ, where she volunteered extensively to support other students and the greater Washington, D.C., community. She was also inducted into the National Society of Collegiate Scholars.
In 2011, Brittney graduated from Howard University with her bachelor's degree. On Jan. 1 of that year, she was married, and this marriage produced the love of her life — Matthias Edward Clemons — who was born on June 11, 2015. Brittney then dedicated her life to her family and her faith — for the first five years of Matthias' life, she served as a full-time mother.
In the past two years, Brittney diligently built a career in cybersecurity through bootcamps, online learning and applied learning programs. She did all of this on top of securing a full-time role as a technical support specialist, homeschooling Matthias full time and educating students across the country in Black history and as a piano instructor.
Brittney was a loving, dedicated mother, a committed, caring daughter, sister and aunt, and a generous, empathetic family and church member.
Brittney was ushered into eternity on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
She will be deeply missed by her parents, Beverly and Charles; siblings, Chelsea, Chuck, Idris, Brandon, Rachel and Collette; nephews, Eric Jr. and Elias; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Even in her death, Brittney was able to save 10 lives as an organ donor, true to her giving spirit.
Matthias Edward Clemons was born on June 11, 2015, in Denver. Matthias was an energetic, adventurous and inquisitive child who was known to his family and friends to be constantly on the move. Matthias loved his mother, sports and exercise of all kinds (especially basketball, swimming and skating), playing with his cousins, and watching his Kindle. Matthias excelled at reading, was awarded a coding certificate at the age of 5, and aspired to be a business owner. Matthias was constantly trying new things and challenging himself, and he was rarely intimidated. Matthias was a precocious child who enjoyed spending time with people in the generations above him, especially his grandmother, Beverly, whom he looked forward to spending quality time with every week going to swimming lessons and spending the night. Matthias' warm and unwavering self-confidence was infectious and attracted many friends and admirers, from the trampoline park to the playground.
Matthias was ushered into eternity on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
He will be profoundly missed by his maternal grandparents, Beverly and Charles; paternal grandparents, Faith and Lawrence Jr.; and aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Brittney and Matthias are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Eulogist will be Brother Ralph Smith. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
