RANKIN — Bruce R. Carey, 48, of Rankin passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. He was born on Dec. 14, 1971, in Newport News, Va., the son of Bruce E. Carey and Bonnie (Paton) Thompson.
Bruce is a member of Rankin United Methodist Church. He grew up in Rankin, where he attended elementary school and high school. Bruce was a member of the Rankin Lions Club.
Bruce worked for many years as a compounder at Conair Corp. in Rantoul, along with many years of service at Bell Helmet. He also worked at JELD-WEN Windows and Doors. Bruce enjoyed fishing, playing pool and playing cards with friends. He was also an avid Star Wars fan and enjoyed cheering on the Chicago Bears.
He is survived by his mother, Bonnie (John) Thompson of Shelbyville; his father, Bruce E. Carey of Pennsylvania; one sister, Lorraine "Lori" Wernigk of Watseka, one aunt; Rebecca Thompson of Shelbyville; and two nephews, Harley and Sebastion.
Bruce is preceded in death by his grandparents.
Memorial visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at Rankin United Methodist Church, 328 Main St., Rankin. Memorial service will follow at noon with Pastor Molly Spence-Hawk officiating.
Memorials may be made to family wishes. Please sign his guest book at www.coxknapp.com.