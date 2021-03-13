DANVILLE — Bruce Allan Huff, 53, of Danville was called to heaven Thursday (March 11, 2021) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Bruce was born on Oct. 26, 1967, in Danville. He married Cathryn (Creek) Huff on March 8, 1987, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, and she survives.
In addition to his loving wife of 34 years, Bruce is survived by his beloved children, Joshua (Brittany) Huff of Centralia, Karyn (Zach) Weddle of Georgetown, Allyson (Nick) Gardewine of Dallas and Jacob (Ravyn) Huff of St. Louis. His four grandchildren were his pride and joy: Jackson and Decklan Weddle of Georgetown and Hayden and Hadley Huff of Centralia.
He is also survived by his mother, Marie Huff of Danville; brother, Daryl (Rose) Huff of Columbus, Ind.; father- and mother-in-law, Dave and Judy Creek of Danville; sisters-in-law, Cristi (Tony) Smith of Sheboygan, Wis., and Jennifer (Dennis) Isenhower of Goldsboro, N.C.; adopted parents, Dennis and Velda Simpkins of Tilton; and cherished nieces and nephews.
Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Don Huff.
Bruce was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Danville, where he spent countless hours developing the church’s website and recording church services as the need for online access became evident. Previously, Bruce served as a devoted elder and usher at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Danville.
Bruce was born and raised in Danville and graduated from Danville High School. Bruce was a loving husband whose marriage to Cathy was an extraordinary example of Christian love and devotion. They celebrated 34 years of marriage on March 8. He was known as Papa Bruce to his four grandchildren, whom he adored. Bruce was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting with his good friends and family. He was an amazing cook and grillmaster. He was also a gifted photographer, starting Bruce Huff Photography, formerly located in downtown Danville, and took pride in his work. He shared his gifts and talents with everyone he met and saw the beauty in God’s world through the lens of a true artist. He will be deeply missed by many family and friends.
A celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 824 E. Main St., Danville, IL 61832. Pastor Kent Tibben will officiate. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 15, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, and one hour prior to services at the church. It is kindly requested that those in attendance of the visitation or services wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Trinity Lutheran School or the Ducks Unlimited Greenwing Program for Youth.
Please join Bruce’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.