GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Bruce Mamer, 70, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at home in Grants Pass, Ore., in the comfort and loving care of his wife, Mary (Gates).
Bruce was born March 30, 1952, in Champaign, the third of three sons to Donna and Stuart Mamer.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Rebecka and David, and from his marriage to his first wife, Ellen; brother, Richard, and Richard’s wife, Brenda; and sister-in-law, Mary (Mamer); among extended family including his siblings-in-law, Peter, Lisa and Susan.
Bruce loved his family, the outdoors and photographing nature, Western movies, baseball and a good steak. He was a published author and taught film production for 25 years in Minnesota at Film in the Cities and Minneapolis Community and Technical College, and it was his honor and privilege to do so; he was thankful for all the wonderful people he came into contact with during those years. He followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather in his retirement, working in the woods and building his near-infinite woodpile.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Ellen; brother, John; parents, Donna and Stuart; parents-in-law, Jim and Gretchen; and brother-in-law, Steven.
Bruce brought joy and comfort, confidence and knowledge to many people, and his presence in our lives will be deeply missed.