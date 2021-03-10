Bruce Kemp Mar 10, 2021 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FLOYD, Va. — Bruce Elden Kemp of Floyd, Va., formerly of Union City, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at home in Floyd County, Va. Gardner Funeral Home, Floyd, Va., is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Buy Flowers