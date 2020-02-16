TOMBSTONE, Ariz. — Bruce "Auggie " Lesko, 67, of Tombstone, Ariz., formerly of Westville, died unexpectedly Tuesday (Feb. 11, 2020) in Tucson, Ariz.
He was born Aug. 20, 1952, in Danville, to August and Elizabeth Manfroid Lesko. They preceded him in death.
Bruce graduated from Westville High School in 1970, and, before moving to Tombstone, he was employed as a machinist. While living in Tombstone, he was the water distribution operator for the City of Tombstone. He thoroughly enjoyed this job, especially during the summer months when he maintained the town's public pool. Bruce was known for his kindness, and anyone could count on him for a helping hand.
He is survived by his wife, Mana Batrich Lesko; son, Bruce Jr. (Pathraporn) Lesko; siblings, Mike (Marla) Lesko, Keith (Valerie) Lesko, Curt Lesko and Ellen Sue (David) Ehrich; cousins, Esther Linn and Herb (Anna Mae) Linn; along with several nieces and nephews and, of course, his cocker spaniel, Jordan.
Richardson's Remembrance Center, Benson, Ariz., is in charge of arrangements, and Bruce's obituary can be viewed at their website, Richardson'sRemembranceCenter.com. A memorial service will be held in Westville at a future date.
Auggie will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.