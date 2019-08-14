GEORGETOWN — Bruce McKinney, 66, of Georgetown passed away on Saturday (Aug. 10, 2019) while in Fort Worth, Texas.
He was born Sept. 6, 1952, in Danville, the son of George Sr. and Doris {Tinder} McKinney, both deceased.
Bruce was a graduate of the Class of 1970 from Georgetown High School. He worked as millwright and mechanic at General Motors Tilton Foundry and Delphi in Kokomo, Ind., for 31 years. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Georgetown and a life-member of the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and racing Jeeps. Bruce was known to be an avid Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He loved his family and was a good friend to many.
He will be dearly missed by his significant other of many years, Kathy Galyen of Georgetown; his sons, Chad (Amy) McKinney of Monticello and Jason (Stacy) McKinney of Chattanooga, Tenn.; his grandchildren, Jackson, Grant, Carter and Harper; and his brothers, George (Susan) McKinney of Cayuga, Ind., and Steve McKinney of Georgetown. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Hewitt McKinney; and his brother, Dennis McKinney.
A celebration of Bruce’s life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Georgetown, 200 E. West St., with Pastor James Blue officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the funeral home and also from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to his service Friday at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Forest Park Cemetery, Georgetown. Memorial donations may be given in his name to the American Legion Dornblaser Post No. 203 K-9 Warrior. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos through his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.