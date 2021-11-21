CHAMPAIGN — Bruce Nathaniel Dani, 83, of Champaign went home to be with the Lord at 7:07 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at home in Champaign, surrounded by family.
Bruce’s faith and hope in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior was the cornerstone of his life. He put his faith to work in his life, which will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at his home church, St. John Lutheran in Champaign. Internment will occur at 11 a.m. Dec. 6 in Ruckdashel Cemetery in Sugarbush, Wis.
Bruce was born May 12, 1938, at home in Sugarbush, the loving son of Vallabhdas and Fern Dani.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eleanor; his parents, Vallabhdas and Fern; and three sisters, Joann, Gayle and Diana.
He is survived by his brother, Brian Dani; his son Philip and wife Jane Dani; his daughter Gisela and husband David Hancock; his son David and wife Monica Dani; nine grandchildren, Bethany and husband Phillip Rarig, Brandy and husband Stefan Sova, Paige, Ryan, Allison, Jessica and husband Tim Deffenbaugh, Ashley, Alex and Sarah; nine great-grandchildren, Olivia, Riley, Tyler, Blake, Cole, Aleksander, Everitt, Madeleine and George; and many nieces and nephews, whom he loved and cherished.
Bruce lived in Sugarbush until the family moved to El Centro, Calif. He graduated from Central Union High School in 1957, where he was active in track. Bruce was active in the Walther League Lutheran Youth Association, which is how he met his beloved wife, Eleanor Augusta (Schreiber). They were married July 20, 1958.
Bruce served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1963, in the 57th Artillery, working with the Nike Hercules Anti-Aircraft Missile Unit being stationed in California and Germany. Bruce and Eleanor traveled extensively around Europe while he was stationed there. After the military, Bruce graduated from the University of Illinois with a B.S. in civil engineering in 1966.
Bruce took his first engineering job in Los Angeles, living in Rosemead, Costa Mesa, and then on to Scottsdale, Ariz., for a time. Accepting an engineering job at Sverdrup and Parcel in St. Louis, the family lived in Black Jack, Mo. From there they moved to Tucson, Ariz., starting his own firm, Dani Engineering. Then in San Diego, Bruce worked extensively for the state of California after the Northridge earthquake, inspecting building and engineering fixes. He also wrote and graded the written portion of the exam for structural engineers to receive their seismic license for the state of California.
During Bruce’s career, he held civil and structural engineering licenses in several states, including California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska and Nevada.
While living in San Diego, they volunteered with Lutheran Border Concern Ministries, where he designed and built over 22 churches in Mexico. Bruce and Eleanor volunteered with the Monte Vista High School marching band by raising money through various fundraisers and donations, including a used trailer for the band to transport their instruments. Bruce also volunteered to tow the band trailer to competitions while supporting his son, David, in the band. They also were instrumental in the planning and hosting of Monte Vista’s first marching band competition.
After years in Spring Valley, Caif., they moved back to Champaign. While in Champaign, Bruce and Eleanor volunteered with the Central High School band, also towing their band trailer to competitions while supporting their grandchildren in marching band.
Bruce and Eleanor were proud volunteer Petal Pushers and built and decorated the Lutheran Hour Float and many other floats for 12 years, even becoming crew chief for the world-famous Rose Parade, where he won various awards every year. He attended or watched the parade each year for the entirety of his life.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. John Lutheran Church, Champaign. Condolences can be offered at heathandvaughn.com.