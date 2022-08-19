RANTOUL — Bruce "Bruiser" Vedder, 66, of Rantoul, formerly of Paxton, passed away Tuesday morning (Aug. 16, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, after his courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife of 42 years and three daughters.
Bruce was born on July 25, 1956, to Lee and Jackie Vedder, in Paxton. He married Laura on March 15, 1980. She survives.
Bruce is also survived by three daughters, Amy (Matt) Jones of Paxton, April (Todd) Mayfield of Champaign and Amber (Ryan) Reid of Savoy; three grandchildren, Willow, Maddie and Miles; his mother, Jaquelline (Roger) Egert; two brothers, Mike (Barb) Vedder of Oregon and David (Bev) Vedder of Leroy; and one sister, Cindy (Neal) Clement of Washington state.
He was preceded in death by his father, his paternal and maternal grandparents and his mother-in-law.
Bruce was known for his willingness to help others, silly personality, cheesy smile and immense love for his family. He was an artist in his field and was a mentor to many. In his spare time, you could find him hunting, fishing, playing with his grandchildren or hosting his weekly "Bible study" group. Bruce also loved farming and helping his wife, Laura, at the restaurant.
Bruce will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was respected by many, and we are all better people for knowing him.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, Aug. 22, at 1:30 p.m. at Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul. A celebration of life will be held later that afternoon beginning 4:30 p.m. and carrying on into the evening at the Stagecoach restaurant in Gifford.