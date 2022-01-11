RIDGE FARM — Bruce L. Weir, 1958-2022, of Ridge Farm, formerly of Effingham and Kailua Kona, Hawaii.
Summing up a person’s life in a few words is impossible. The impact Bruce left on this world is not of distinction or approval but his selfless compassion and generosity he showed for a friend or stranger. Oftentimes from behind the scenes, the person would not even know who had helped them.
Bruce was a man’s man; strong opinions, a dedicated patriot and an unwavering love of his friends and his wife, Donna. She loved him back with an equal degree of passion. After his long career in retail, Bruce and Donna hit the backroads of this country in search of that old advertising sign that reminds us all of days gone by. It wasn’t what he bought, sold or collected that will be remembered. The keepsakes are the memories logged with every mile they left in the rearview mirror; whether traveling distant roads or frequenting a favorite establishment, Bruce never met a stranger. That jovial smile he always greeted everyone with and his great hugs will live engrained in the memory of our hearts.
Bruce grew up in Ridge Farm and recently moved back to the town he loved after 40 years. A community that helped to raise a boy into the man he became. He was forever grateful for each person who helped him along the way; the fathers who taught him to swim, played in the school father/son basketball game and those who kept him out of trouble. The mothers who had him to supper, took him to sporting events and welcomed him into their family at any time. Those vivid memories were always with him.
Being a realist, Bruce would fully understand that there would be tears shed upon his untimely passing. He would also insist that all those left behind not let those tears blind us from the memories of the smiles we shared when we were fortunate enough to spend precious moments together.
Bruce chose cremation with no immediate services. His wife, Donna, and friends will have a celebration of life in early March.
For more information and online condolences, please go to stewartandcarrollfuneralhome.com.