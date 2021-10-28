URBANA — Bruce John Williams, 78, of Urbana died at home Monday (Oct. 25, 2021).
He was born in Kansas City, Mo., on July 8, 1943, son of the late Elizabeth J Belk and Hubert F. Williams.
He is survived by his wife, Linda J Julian Williams, six siblings and several nephews and nieces.
Bruce served in the Air Force as an electronic technician from 1961-'65. He then attended the University of Illinois. He graduated in 1971 and received his master’s in electrical engineering in 1973. He went on to work at the UI until retirement in 2003.
Bruce had many interests throughout his life. He loved running and logged 20,000 miles. He played and built hammer dulcimers and was a founding member of Peppermill String Band. Bruce loved flying and received his private pilot’s certificate in 1986. He also earned commercial and instrument certification. He had been a member of EAA since 1985.
A graveside service followed by an outdoor reception will be at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Urbana.