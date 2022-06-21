RANTOUL — Brunilda McClendon, 53, of Rantoul passed away Saturday afternoon (June 18, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born July 26, 1968, in Chicago, a daughter of Jose and Alicia (Maisonet) Davila. She married Johnnie McClendon in 1989, and he survives.
Also surviving are four children, Arlene Jenkins of Rantoul, Steven (Magy Fantauzzi) Jeankins of Rantoul, Johnnie McClendon of Rantoul and Malcome (Makaya Burden) Pettigrew of Champaign; a brother, Johnnie (Lillian) Acevedo of Whitehall, Pa.; four sisters, Monica Gallegos of Aurora, Bettye Davila of Chicago, Christy Davila of Chicago and Tracy (Leroy) Perkins of Kokomo, Ind.; an aunt, Nerida Maisonet of Chicago; an uncle, Peter Masonet of Bethlehem, Pa.; eight grandchildren, Quantavius, Savannah, Sariah, Amiah, Uriah, Aleiah-Shay, Nova and Niyanna; six adopted children; and six adopted grandchildren. There are also her father, Jose of Chicago, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, brother and a daughter, Sharlene Jenkins.
Brunilda graduated from Taft High School in Chicago. She worked as a certified nursing assistant for many years until she was unable. She loved her children and grandchildren and was a loving mother to many others as well.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Visitation will be for two hours prior to the service, also at Lux Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Holy Savior Cemetery, Bethlehem, Pa., alongside her family on Saturday.