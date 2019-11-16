DANVILLE — The Rev. Bryan Sampson, 59, of Danville died at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 12, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Danville First Church of the Nazarene, 2212 N Vermilion St, Danville. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. The Rev. Keith Sampson and Pastor Dave Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Danville. Sunset-Urbas Funeral Chapel, 414 S. State St., Westville, is handling arrangements.